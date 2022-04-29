Cookies

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

We're playing Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt on today's GR Live

Join us as we jump into Sharkmob's battle royale now that it has left Early Access.

A couple of days ago, Sharkmob officially launched its battle royale based in the World of Darkness universe. Known as Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, the title had previously been in Early Access for almost a year, but now it is officially available, and free-to-play for both PC and PS5 players.

To this end, we're going to be jumping into Bloodhunt in a few hours and seeing how the title is shaping up now that it's out of Early Access. Be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage, to catch our very own Rebeca as she leaps into Prague as one of the warring vampire clans in a bid for victory and control over the city. We'll be starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, so be sure you don't miss the action.

