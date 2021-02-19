We're playing Valheim on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

We're wrapping up the week with another GR Live stream, and today we're checking out Iron Gate's popular Early Access survival game Valheim. We're going to be heading on a Viking journey for the ages, as we battle terrifying creatures, sail longships, and craft unique items, all while exploring the game's massive procedurally-generated world.

To catch the stream, join Dori later today on the GR Live homepage for two hours of Viking action, starting from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. As always, if you are looking for more Valheim content to tie you over until the stream, be sure to check out our preview of the game right here.