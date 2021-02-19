Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Valheim

We're playing Valheim on today's GR Live

Join us as we head out on a Viking saga for the ages.

We're wrapping up the week with another GR Live stream, and today we're checking out Iron Gate's popular Early Access survival game Valheim. We're going to be heading on a Viking journey for the ages, as we battle terrifying creatures, sail longships, and craft unique items, all while exploring the game's massive procedurally-generated world.

To catch the stream, join Dori later today on the GR Live homepage for two hours of Viking action, starting from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. As always, if you are looking for more Valheim content to tie you over until the stream, be sure to check out our preview of the game right here.

Valheim

