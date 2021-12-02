Cookies

UnDungeon

We're playing UnDungeon on today's GR Live

We take a look at another hidden gem from the Game Pass library.

With Xbox Game Pass being an absolute treasure trove for games, we often find ourselves delving into the more obscure side of its line-up to check out some titles that might have slipped under our radar. One of these titles we recently discovered is UnDungeon, an action RPG with a striking pixel art aesthetic. Here players try and restore order after a disastrous event known as the Great Shift damages the fabric of space and time.

If you're interested in catching two hours of gameplay then be sure to head to our GR Live homepage at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

UnDungeon

