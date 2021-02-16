We're playing UnderMine on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

After almost a year since its release, Switch owners were finally treated to the release of UnderMine last week. Since launching on the platform, the pixelated title has earned a glowing score of 86 on Metacritic due to how it masterfully blends its different gameplay styles. The pixelated title combines together dungeon crawling, roguelike, and RPG elements to provide a style of gameplay unlike anything we have seen to date.

Join us on our GR Live homepage, starting from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, as we will be descending into the depths of the game and checking out its opening two hours.