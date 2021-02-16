Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
UnderMine

We're playing UnderMine on today's GR Live

The genre hybrid recently released on Nintendo Switch.

After almost a year since its release, Switch owners were finally treated to the release of UnderMine last week. Since launching on the platform, the pixelated title has earned a glowing score of 86 on Metacritic due to how it masterfully blends its different gameplay styles. The pixelated title combines together dungeon crawling, roguelike, and RPG elements to provide a style of gameplay unlike anything we have seen to date.

Join us on our GR Live homepage, starting from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, as we will be descending into the depths of the game and checking out its opening two hours.

UnderMine

