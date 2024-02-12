We're playing Ultros on today's GR Live

HQ

We have just published our review of Hadoque's psychedelic Metroidvania, Ultros, a game that combines surreal visuals and fast-paced, fluid platforming for an adventure unlike much else. While you can read our thoughts on the game right here, you can also join us later for an early look at Ultros in action.

Starting from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Ultros, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds and for a glimpse of the game ahead of its debut on PC and PlayStation tomorrow.