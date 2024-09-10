We're playing Towerborne on today's GR Live

HQ

You may remember Stoic for its critically acclaimed The Banner Saga trilogy, and now the developer is back with a new fantasy land for us to explore in Towerborne. A co-op adventure with much more active combat than The Banner Saga, it seems a bold step forward for Stoic.

If you want to see whether the game is for you or just fancy stopping by the stream, we'll be checking out Towerborne today at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. We'll be going through the first hour of the game, showing off its character creator and opening levels.

To join, just head on down to the GR Live Homepage or hop into our YouTube/Twitch channels. If you want to get a head-start, you can also read our early thoughts on the game in our preview here.