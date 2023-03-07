We're playing Tower Princess on today's GR Live

We're kicking off the week of GR Live streams later today by taking a look at AweKteam's 3D roguelite platformer, Tower Princess. Tasking players with heading to a fantasy land to climb through a dungeon all in an effort of slaying the dragon at its end, to save the princess and win her favour.

To see how this knightly tale shapes up in practice, be sure to join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET for the opening hour of the game.

Be sure to drop by and let us know what you think of Tower Princess.