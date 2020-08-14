LIVE

logo hd live | Fall Guys
news
Total War Saga: Troy

We're playing Total War Saga: Troy on GR Live today

Update: technical hiccups have caused a change of plan, so instead of Total War we're diving into Fall Guys.

Update: Apologies for the last-minute change of plan, but today we're playing Fall Guys instead.

Original: If you're quick you can still slide on over to the Epic Games Store and bag yourself a free copy of Total War Saga: Troy, which launched yesterday following a round of generally positive reviews (including ours). If you'd like to see the new strategy title in action, however, we've also got you covered as Kieran will be playing the game on today's GR Live, starting at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.

Total War Saga: Troy

Total War Saga: Troy

Total War Saga: Troy
Written by Marco Vrolijk

"Some of the new additions, especially the new resource system, should probably be included in future Total War games."



