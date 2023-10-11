We're playing Total War: Pharaoh on today's GR Live

HQ

Creative Assembly is launching its latest grand strategy title today. Coming to PC, Total War: Pharaoh will see players heading to Ancient Egypt to take control of one of many leaders and factions with the intention of conquering Egypt and becoming undisputed Pharaoh.

With that very strategy title debuting today, we're going to be jumping into an hour of Total War: Pharaoh on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage and at the typical time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by for some grand strategy action, and also don't forget to read our review of the game right here.