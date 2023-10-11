Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Total War: Pharaoh

We're playing Total War: Pharaoh on today's GR Live

Join us as we conquer Egypt in Creative Assembly's latest grand strategy title.

Creative Assembly is launching its latest grand strategy title today. Coming to PC, Total War: Pharaoh will see players heading to Ancient Egypt to take control of one of many leaders and factions with the intention of conquering Egypt and becoming undisputed Pharaoh.

With that very strategy title debuting today, we're going to be jumping into an hour of Total War: Pharaoh on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage and at the typical time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by for some grand strategy action, and also don't forget to read our review of the game right here.

Total War: Pharaoh

Total War: PharaohScore

Total War: Pharaoh
REVIEW. Written by Kim Olsen

Rule or be ruled. A more complex combat system elevates the series.



