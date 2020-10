You're watching Advertisements

Today marks the release of Torchlight III on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One after a brief five-month stay in Early Access. This third entry in the series takes place centuries after its predecessor and sees players defend the land of Novastraia after enemies threaten its take over.

To watch us take on this colourful action RPG for the very first time be sure to tune into our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm.