We're playing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on today's GR Live

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and its direct sequel hold a special place in the hearts of many, and it was that widespread affection from the community that inspired Activision to put Vicarious Visions on remake duty (you'll find our review here if you'd like to know what we think). Now the fruits of their collective labour are ready for one and all to enjoy once again, and we thought we'd take the collection out for a spin on today's GR Live so you can see it in action for yourself.

To find out if ol' Tony has still got what it takes, simply grab your board and skate over to the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST and see how these skater classics have aged.