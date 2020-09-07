Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

We're playing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on today's GR Live

Expect plenty of grind in today's livestream as we dig into the revitalised classics.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater and its direct sequel hold a special place in the hearts of many, and it was that widespread affection from the community that inspired Activision to put Vicarious Visions on remake duty (you'll find our review here if you'd like to know what we think). Now the fruits of their collective labour are ready for one and all to enjoy once again, and we thought we'd take the collection out for a spin on today's GR Live so you can see it in action for yourself.

To find out if ol' Tony has still got what it takes, simply grab your board and skate over to the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST and see how these skater classics have aged.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Related texts

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2Score

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is good. It may not be great, or anything crazy, especially not compared to many of the best remakes that have graced us over the past two years, but as a sports game, it is balanced, easily accessible, and fun."



Loading next content