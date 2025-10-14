We're playing Tides of Tomorrow on today's GR Live

HQ

Tides of Tomorrow might not be officially out until next year, but we'll get the chance to play DigixArt and Deep Silver's choice-based adventure thanks to a new demo released as part of Steam Next Fest.

As we reported on earlier today, Steam Next Fest is available once more for anyone looking to try some upcoming games early. As such, we'll also be aiming to check out some other games that caught our eye during the latest edition of GR Live as well as Tides of Tomorrow.

As always, you'll be able to join our stream via the GR Live Homepage as well as our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch pages. We'll be starting the stream from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, so be sure to stop on by if you're looking at the endless list of Steam Next Fest demos and wondering what you should spend your time on.