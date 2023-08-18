We're playing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the global launch date for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetrical survival horror game that has been co-developed by Sumo Digital and Gun Interactive, and inspired by Tobe Hooper's iconic film.

With that game arriving today, we're going to be checking out The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action, and also don't forget to read our review of the game right here.