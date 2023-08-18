Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

We're playing The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Sumo and Gun's asymmetrical horror title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today is the global launch date for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetrical survival horror game that has been co-developed by Sumo Digital and Gun Interactive, and inspired by Tobe Hooper's iconic film.

With that game arriving today, we're going to be checking out The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action, and also don't forget to read our review of the game right here.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Related texts

0
The Texas Chain Saw MassacreScore

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

The team behind Little Big Planet 3 and Sonic Allstars Racing has given their take on Dead by Daylight and we're anything but impressed.



Loading next content