We're playing The Talos Principle 2 on today's GR Live

Today marks the global launch date for Croteam's thought-provoking puzzler sequel, The Talos Principle 2. The game, which sees players exploring a world defined by its philosophical themes and environments, and features tons of complex challenges to solve, each using various different gameplay elements and styles.

With The Talos Principle 2 arriving today, our very own Rebeca is going to be checking out the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage, starting from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also catch a trailer for the game below for a teaser of what's in store.