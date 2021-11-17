We're playing the remainder of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition on today's GR Live

HQ

After spending a full two hours with CJ and his homies in Grove Street last week, we are returning to the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition to check out its other offerings. This, of course, includes Grand Theft Auto III, one of the most revolutionary open-world games, and Vice City, a stunning neon-drenched recreation of the 1980s. We plan to play both of these games on Switch and will be dedicating an hour to each.

To relive these classic PS2-era titles, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.