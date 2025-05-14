We're playing The Precinct on today's GR Live

HQ

1983, Averno City. The streets are riddled with crime and gang warfare. They're crying out for help, for a hero, for a true seeker of justice. That's us, by the way, in case you weren't getting the gist.

On today's GR Live, we'll be kicking crime's ass in The Precinct, the new sandbox police simulator from Fallen Tree Game. We'll be responding to calls, chasing down criminals, getting caught up in shootouts and more, so be sure to ride along with us as we let our sirens blair.

As always, you can check out the stream via our very own GR Live Homepage, or via our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels. We'll be starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, so be sure to stop by if you want to see what The Precinct is like. In the meantime, keep an eye out for our review, which will be popping up shortly.

The Precinct is out now on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5.