We're playing The Outlast Trials on today's GR Live

Today is a big day for Red Barrels and The Outlast Trials, as the horror game is set to leave Early Access behind and make its arrival on PC and consoles as a complete 'launch' experience. While we've been playing The Outlast Trials again for a review that you can find here, we're also returning to the game on today's GR Live to mark this occasion.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of The Outlast Trials all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by for some frightening action, and also check out the latest trailer for the game below.