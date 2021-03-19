We're playing The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

We're rounding out this week's streaming schedule by taking a look at The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos - the second and final DLC released for the Obsidian developed RPG. Along with concluding the game's story, Murder on Eridanos also introduces three new science weapons, it pushes up the level cap by three, and it sees the location of Eridanos make its debut.

To watch Dóri take to the stars and check out this new content, be sure to join us again at the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.