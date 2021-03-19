LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Outer Worlds

We're playing The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos on today's GR Live

The DLC is the final slice of content released for The Outer Worlds.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We're rounding out this week's streaming schedule by taking a look at The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos - the second and final DLC released for the Obsidian developed RPG. Along with concluding the game's story, Murder on Eridanos also introduces three new science weapons, it pushes up the level cap by three, and it sees the location of Eridanos make its debut.

To watch Dóri take to the stars and check out this new content, be sure to join us again at the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.

The Outer Worlds

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy