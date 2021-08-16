We're playing the oddly therapeutic Lawn Mowing Simulator on today's GR Live

HQ

There seems to be a battle going on right now within the gaming industry to dream up and create the most absurd simulator. These have taken even the most mundane of daily tasks and have transformed them into video game form with surprising accuracy. One of the latest titles to join this growing genre is Lawn Mowing Simulator which launched last week on PC and Xbox Series. This simulator captures the thrills of maintaining your lawn, and it's sure to wow enthusiasts as it also includes an entire catalogue of licensed mowers.

