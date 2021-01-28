We're playing The Medium on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Today marks the release of The Medium, a twin dimension spanning horror game that represents the best of what Bloober Team has to offer. Recently, we were able to review the game and were blown away by its gripping narrative and its creative approach to gameplay, as protagonist Marianne is able to traverse both the real world and the spirit world simultaneously.

Today's stream is dedicated to the game and we will be delving into its first two hours to show you why we believe it's the first must-have Xbox Series exclusive. You can catch the stream by heading over to our GR Live homepage at 5PM GMT/ 6PM CET.