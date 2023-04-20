We're playing The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story on today's GR Live

HQ

Riot Games has debuted quite a few different spin-off titles all set in the wider League of Legends world as part of its Riot Forge publishing division. This week marked the latest of these games to join the fray, as The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story debuted on PC and consoles.

With this game, which revolves around the formerly imprisoned mage Sylas as he looks to exact revenge on those who bound him, now available, we're going to be jumping into the opening hour of The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting.

Be sure to catch her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and also check out a trailer for the game below.