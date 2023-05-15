Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

We're playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of the latest Nintendo title.

Following on from its record-breaking launch, today, we're going to be kicking off the week of GR Live streams by taking a look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to jump into the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see how Link and Zelda's latest outing kicks off.

And until I do go live, be sure to also read our full thoughts on Tears of the Kingdom here, or watch our video review below.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

