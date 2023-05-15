We're playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on today's GR Live

Following on from its record-breaking launch, today, we're going to be kicking off the week of GR Live streams by taking a look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to jump into the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see how Link and Zelda's latest outing kicks off.
And until I do go live, be sure to also read our full thoughts on Tears of the Kingdom here, or watch our video review below.