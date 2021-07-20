We're playing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on today's GR Live

Skyward Sword might have been a controversial pick to receive a Switch port for Zelda's 35th anniversary, but it appears to have now gone down well with fans, despite a mixed initial reception. The game has garnered pretty positive reviews from critics with many praising its adapted button controls and much more crisp HD visuals. Additionally, it has shot to the top of the UK boxed retail charts too and it is only one of four Zelda titles to be able to achieve this feat. We even showered the game with praise ourselves giving it a near-perfect 9/10 in our recent review.

On today's stream, we are going to be delving into the game and exploring the very start of The Legend of Zelda timeline. To catch all of the action, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.