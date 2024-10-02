We're playing The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on today's GR Live

HQ

Last week, Nintendo debuted its latest major project, a brand-new The Legend of Zelda game that looked to buck typical trends by seeing Princess Zelda herself in the protagonist role and looking to save and free Link for once. This game is known as The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and I'm going to be turning my attention to the game as part of today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of the adventure all from the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and until that time comes around, don't forget to read our review of the game here to see whether it's something for you or not.