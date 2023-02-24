Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero

We're playing The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero on today's GR Live

Join us as we look to free a city from corruption and injustice.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We're continuing our weekly batch of GR Live streams today by turning our attention and focus to the JRPG, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero. This game asks players to help free a city from injustice and corruption, all while surviving in a world packed with monsters and foes who want nothing more than to cut your adventure short.

With a lot to explore, we'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to check out the first hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by and let us know what you think about the game.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero

Related texts



Loading next content