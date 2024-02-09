We're playing The Inquisitor on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the global launch date for The Dust's story-driven, dark-fantasy adventure game, The Inquisitor. This game is set in a harrowing alternative religious reality, one where Jesus never died for our sins, but instead decided to climb down from the cross he was crucified on and wreak vengeance upon the non-believers. The Inquisitor's story picks up 1,500 years later and puts players in the shoes of a holy judge, jury and executioner as they are tasked with enforcing the faith in a troubled town.

We're going to be playing the opening hour of The Inquisitor on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting, all from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, and at the GR Live homepage.