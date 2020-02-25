Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Two Point Hospital

We're playing the infectious Two Point Hospital on GR live

If the launch trailer isn't enough medical malpractice for you, we've got a two-hour stream lined up.

Two Point Hospital is out on PS4, Switch, and Xbox One today, and to mark the occasion Sega and Two Point Studios sent over the obligatory launch trailer, which you can see below.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

If that's not enough to get you in the mood from this Theme Hospital-inspired tycoon game, then we've got a two-hour stream lined up for you, wherein Dóri will check out the PS4 version of the game.

During the show, we've got three copies of the game to send out to three lucky viewers (one on each platform) so make sure you tune in if you're interested in that nice little prize. Simply head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET and catch the show.

Two Point Hospital

Related texts

Two Point Hospital on ConsoleScore

Two Point Hospital on Console
REVIEW. Written by Roy Woodhouse

"If you're a big fan of Theme/tycoon titles and funny games in general, we heartily recommend that you book an appointment to see this one."

Two Point HospitalScore

Two Point Hospital
REVIEW. Written by Bengt Lemne

"Some patients won't be cured, some will even perish, but the goal here isn't to help everyone."



Loading next content