We're playing the infectious Two Point Hospital on GR live

Two Point Hospital is out on PS4, Switch, and Xbox One today, and to mark the occasion Sega and Two Point Studios sent over the obligatory launch trailer, which you can see below.

If that's not enough to get you in the mood from this Theme Hospital-inspired tycoon game, then we've got a two-hour stream lined up for you, wherein Dóri will check out the PS4 version of the game.

During the show, we've got three copies of the game to send out to three lucky viewers (one on each platform) so make sure you tune in if you're interested in that nice little prize. Simply head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET and catch the show.