We're playing The Gunk on today's GR Live

Today marks the launch day for Image & Form's The Gunk, a game which tasks players with adventuring around an alien planet to search for valuable resources, all while dealing with the parasitic toxic goo that is spread all over the world. Following the story of the two space haulers, Becks and Rani, this game sees players unravelling a story of mystery and intrigue, as this unusual world holds a secret beneath its surface, a secret that revolves around the dormant and fractured civilization that once called the planet home.

The Gunk officially launches today (even on Xbox Game Pass), with the game becoming available at 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET. With that in mind, we're going to be setting off on our own journey in this striking world on today's GR Live, where we'll be unravelling the story and using the vacuuming mechanic to suck up all kinds of deadly black goo on the way.

We'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the typical place of the GR Live homepage, with Rebeca hosting for today for two hours of gunky fun. Be sure to drop by to catch all the action, and also check out the gameplay trailer below to get a tease of what is to come.