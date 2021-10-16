We're playing the "debt repayment RPG" The Good Life on today's GR Live

HQ

We're rounding off yet another week of streams by checking The Good Life, a brand-new title from the creator of Deadly Premonition, and D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die. This self-described "debt repayment RPG" sees you play as reporter Naomi Hayward, who has been tasked with investigating a curious indecent afflicting a small English town. The hilarious twist here is that the townspeople are transformed into cats and dogs once the sun goes down and you even get the chance to become one of these creatures yourself.

If you're interested in checking out the first two hours of the game, then be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST/ 16:00 CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out a trailer for The Good Life in the video above.