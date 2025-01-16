We're playing the Dark Souls of Donkey Kong platformers on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the launch of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD on the Nintendo Switch, and what better way to celebrate this classic platformer coming to a new console than to play it on today's GR Live?

From the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, we'll be stepping into the non-existent shoes of Donkey and Diddy Kong to batter some hypnotised animals, do some combat rolls, and barrel down a mineshaft at breakneck pace.

If you want to join in the stream, you can check it out on our YouTube and Twitch pages as well as our own GR Live Homepage. In the meantime, if you want more of our thoughts on the game, you can check out our review here.