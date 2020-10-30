English
news
The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

We're playing The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope on today's GR Live

Watch us explore the mysteries lurking within the town of Little Hope.

Our marathon of spooky games continues on today's stream with The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. This second installment in Supermassive Games' Anthology series sees players take command of a small group, who have themselves stranded within the foggy and mysterious town of Little Hope.

Expect many chilling moments and some pivotal story decisions when we play through the first two hours on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm. In the meantime though, why not check out our review of the game here.

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

