We're playing The Cub on today's GR Live

We're rounding out a busy week of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Demagog Studio's latest platformer. Known as The Cub, this game follows a young boy who must evade human threats all while surviving in a post-apocalyptic version of Earth.

We're going to be checking out the opening hour of The Cub all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, with our very own Rebeca hosting.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action live, and also don't forget to read our review of The Cub right here or watch our video review below.