Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Cub

We're playing The Cub on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Demagog's platformer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We're rounding out a busy week of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Demagog Studio's latest platformer. Known as The Cub, this game follows a young boy who must evade human threats all while surviving in a post-apocalyptic version of Earth.

We're going to be checking out the opening hour of The Cub all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, with our very own Rebeca hosting.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action live, and also don't forget to read our review of The Cub right here or watch our video review below.

HQ
The Cub

Related texts

0
The CubScore

The Cub
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Demagog Studio provides a glimpse into an environmentally-destructive future in this side-scrolling adventure platformer.



Loading next content