The Crew Motorfest

We're playing The Crew Motorfest on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of action in Ubisoft's open-world racer.

Today is the global launch day for The Crew Motorfest. We're currently in the process of producing our review of the game, so stay tuned for that as it will be arriving very soon. But, with the review coming up, you can also join us later today for an hour of this open-world racer from Ubisoft to see how it is shaping up.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through a bunch of races and events all on the vibrant and striking island of Oahu in Hawaii. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it takes place.

And with the game now available on PC and consoles, check out the launch trailer below.

The Crew Motorfest

Related texts

The Crew MotorfestScore

The Crew Motorfest
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've landed on the island of Oahu and put peddle to the metal in the latest open world racer from Ubisoft's Ivory Tower.



