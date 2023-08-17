We're playing The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood on today's GR Live

If you've been looking for a new narrative-heavy, interactive fiction game, then The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, which is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch, might be the perfect game for you. We recently reviewed the game, a text you can read in full here, but if you're also looking for some gameplay, you can join us at the GR Live homepage later today for just that.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood. Be sure to drop by for a glimpse at the title, and to see if this is the next game for you.