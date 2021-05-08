Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
The Colonists

We're playing The Colonists on today's GR Live

The relaxing settlement building game recently launched on consoles.

For the the final stream of this week we are checking out The Colonists, a relaxing settlement building game that has recently launched on consoles. In the game, you take control of many different self-replicating robots and complete the tasks necessary to build your own settlement. It looks to be absolutely stuffed with content as it features a Campaign, a Map Editor, and a Sandbox Mode, where you're free to build without any constrains.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.

The Colonists

