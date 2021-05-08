We're playing The Colonists on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

For the the final stream of this week we are checking out The Colonists, a relaxing settlement building game that has recently launched on consoles. In the game, you take control of many different self-replicating robots and complete the tasks necessary to build your own settlement. It looks to be absolutely stuffed with content as it features a Campaign, a Map Editor, and a Sandbox Mode, where you're free to build without any constrains.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.