We're playing The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales on today's GR Live

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the latest title from Do My Best, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales. This game, which puts new meaning to the phrase of diving into a book, puts players into the shoes of Etienne Quist, a writer-turned-thief who has the special ability to literally be able to leap into a book and become part of the story it weaves.

With the game only debuting last week, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting all from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to check out a glimpse of this narrative tale.