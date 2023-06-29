Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

We're playing The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into a good book.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the latest title from Do My Best, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales. This game, which puts new meaning to the phrase of diving into a book, puts players into the shoes of Etienne Quist, a writer-turned-thief who has the special ability to literally be able to leap into a book and become part of the story it weaves.

With the game only debuting last week, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting all from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to check out a glimpse of this narrative tale.

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

Related texts



Loading next content