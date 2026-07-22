We're playing Tears of Metal on today's GR Live

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"They may take our lives, but they'll never take our freedom!" We'll be channelling our inner Braveheart later this afternoon when we turn our attention to Paper Cult's indie action hack-n-slash title Tears of Metal, to mark the project launching into its Early Access state.

This game sees players suiting up as a Scottish warrior tasked with battling hordes of enemies with the ultimate goal of reclaiming their island from the ruthless invaders. The aim will be to grow in power and strength, rally the Scottish battalion forces, and then to charge headfirst into battle, leaving blood and gore in our wake.

Tears of Metal will officially begin its Early Access journey at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST today, July 22, which is also precisely when we'll be hopping into the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to join me as I wage war on heathens and invaders.