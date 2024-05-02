English
Tales of Kenzera: Zau

We're playing Tales of Kenzera: Zau on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of fun and impressive 2D action platforming.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau is the debut game of Surgent Studios. Founded by actor Abubakar Salim, the game's story relates to his relationship with his father, and the grief Salim felt after his passing.

With a heartfelt story and plenty of fun metroidvania gameplay thrown in, Tales of Kenzera: Zau managed to impress us in our review, even if we didn't find it perfect. Now we're checking it out on GR Live. If you've not yet seen the game or are on the fence about buying, why not join us for an hour of gameplay? We'll be starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST and you can as always find us on the GR Live homepage.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Surgent Studios' first game tells a heartfelt story, but fails to deliver anything new and better in terms of gameplay.



