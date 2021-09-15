We're playing Tales of Arise on today's GR Live

HQ

With it being delayed from 2020 all the way to September 2021, the wait for Tales of Arise certainly has been a lengthy one, but we are finally able to stream it for you later today. This seventeenth entry into the series (yes, seventeenth!) represents a huge step forward visually with it utilising Unreal Engine 4 and appearing on new-gen consoles for the first time. It also features a new "Boost Strike" system that enables you and your party members to string together attacks and unleash some devastating combos.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3PM BST/ 4PM CEST. You can also check out our recent review of the game here.