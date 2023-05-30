We're playing System Shock on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the global launch day of Nightdive Studios' faithful remake of the iconic 1994 action game, System Shock. Arriving first on PC, this game will bring back the title with updated and new HD visuals, better controls, an overhauled interface, new sounds and music, and all while preserving the original gameplay and bringing back the original voice actor to once again deliver a terrifying performance as SHODAN.

With so much to unpack and explore, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of System Shock on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting from the slightly later time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST. Be sure to catch the action as it unfolds at the GR Live homepage.

And until we do go live, be sure to check out a trailer for System Shock below.