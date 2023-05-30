Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

System Shock

We're playing System Shock on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Nightdive Studios' remake.

HQ

Today is the global launch day of Nightdive Studios' faithful remake of the iconic 1994 action game, System Shock. Arriving first on PC, this game will bring back the title with updated and new HD visuals, better controls, an overhauled interface, new sounds and music, and all while preserving the original gameplay and bringing back the original voice actor to once again deliver a terrifying performance as SHODAN.

With so much to unpack and explore, we're going to be checking out the opening hour of System Shock on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting from the slightly later time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST. Be sure to catch the action as it unfolds at the GR Live homepage.

And until we do go live, be sure to check out a trailer for System Shock below.

HQ
System Shock

