We're playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

It's been almost two years since its release, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is still delivering quality content. Earlier this week the game's 9.0.0 update launched, and it added Alex and Steve as playable characters, as well as a new Minecraft-themed battle arena.

To celebrate the release of this unexpected crossover, we will be streaming the game on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm. Be sure to join us as we delve deep into the new content and discuss whether Fighter's Pass 2 warrants your purchase.