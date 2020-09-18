We're playing Super Mario 3D All-Stars on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (a collection of Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy) launches on Nintendo Switch today, and to celebrate, we will be streaming two hours across all titles. All of these classic platforming adventures have been touched up with improved visuals, the option of handheld play, and much more.

Head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST to see for yourself whether the collection is worth picking up before it disappears into a puff of smoke in March 2021. Whilst you wait for the stream to roll around though, you should pass the time by checking out our review of the collection here.