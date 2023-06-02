Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Street Fighter 6

We're playing Street Fighter 6 on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Capcom's fighting title.

HQ

Today is a big one for fighting game fanatics, as the sixth mainline instalment into Capcom's long-running fighting series makes its debut on PC and consoles. Street Fighter 6 brings updated gameplay systems, tons of new game modes, a collection of iconic characters to play as, and even avatar creation systems, and to see all of this in practice, we're going to be checking out the game on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Street Fighter 6, all at the GR Live homepage.

Before the action does kick off this afternoon however, be sure to also check out our thoughts on the game in our review of Street Fighter 6 here.

Street Fighter 6

