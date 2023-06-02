We're playing Street Fighter 6 on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is a big one for fighting game fanatics, as the sixth mainline instalment into Capcom's long-running fighting series makes its debut on PC and consoles. Street Fighter 6 brings updated gameplay systems, tons of new game modes, a collection of iconic characters to play as, and even avatar creation systems, and to see all of this in practice, we're going to be checking out the game on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Street Fighter 6, all at the GR Live homepage.

Before the action does kick off this afternoon however, be sure to also check out our thoughts on the game in our review of Street Fighter 6 here.