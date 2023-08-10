Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

We're playing Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical on today's GR Live

Check out the launch trailer for a teaser of what will be in store.

HQ

Summerfall Studios has officially launched its narrative-heavy adventure game, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. Putting players into the shoes of the singer Grace, this game sees her navigating a world of gods and monsters as she looks to prove her innocence in a murder trial.

While we recently published our review for the game, we're also going to be checking out the first hour of Stray Gods on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

With that stream upcoming, be sure to also catch the launch trailer for the game below, for a teaser of what will be in store.

HQ
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

