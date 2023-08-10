We're playing Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical on today's GR Live

HQ

Summerfall Studios has officially launched its narrative-heavy adventure game, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical. Putting players into the shoes of the singer Grace, this game sees her navigating a world of gods and monsters as she looks to prove her innocence in a murder trial.

While we recently published our review for the game, we're also going to be checking out the first hour of Stray Gods on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

With that stream upcoming, be sure to also catch the launch trailer for the game below, for a teaser of what will be in store.