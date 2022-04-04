We're playing Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on today's GR Live

HQ

Despite Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin originally launching a few weeks ago, we're finally going to be taking a look at the game on today's GR Live. That's right, we're going to be jumping into the shoes of Jack to work to bring the light back to Cornelia, a realm that has been overrun by darkness.

If you haven't had the chance to play Stranger of Paradise yet, be sure to join us as we look to check out the opening two hours of the game on today's GR Live, where starting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be fighting her way through all manners of battles in the effort of restoring the light to the crystals.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to join us when we kick off, and until we do, take a look at our review to see what we thought about Stranger of Paradise.