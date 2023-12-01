We're playing SteamWorld Build on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is the global launch date for the latest instalment into Thunderful's charming game series, SteamWorld. This latest title is a little different from what we've come to expect from the franchise, however, as it's actually a simulation-strategy game that asks players to manage and improve a frontier town, all while mining and overcoming danger deep below the world's surface in the hope of gathering useful materials and resources.

While we've recently reviewed the game, of which you can read our full thoughts on it right here, you can also join our very own Rebeca later today to catch the opening hour of SteamWorld Build.

Starting at the later and now usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, Rebeca will be looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds.