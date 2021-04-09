We're playing Star Wars: Republic Commando on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

On today's live stream, we're revisiting an old classic that has seen new life recently on the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. Star Wars: Republic Commando is a squad-based shooter set during the Clone Wars, which released on the original Xbox and PC back in 2005. Even 16 years after its release, it's still regarded as one of the best Star Wars games to ever to be developed, and given the deep tactical nature of its combat, it's not hard to see why.

On today's stream, we're going to dive into the first two hours of the game just to see how well it has held up all these years later. To catch the stream, be sure to head over to the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, you can check out our recent review of the game on Nintendo Switch here.