We're playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on today's GR Live

HQ

Tomorrow is a huge day for Star Wars fans because it marks the global launch date for Respawn Entertainment's massively anticipated sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Arriving around a week before the annual Star Wars Day, this game picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and sees a more grizzled version of Cal Kestis attempting to find his place in the galaxy.

While we've already reviewed the game, we're also going to be getting a jump on its launch this afternoon, when I host and play the first hour of Survivor on today's GR Live. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, you can head to the GR Live homepage to catch all the action as it unfolds.

And until we do start, be sure to also catch our video review of the game below.