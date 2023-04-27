Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

We're playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Respawn Entertainment's anticipated sequel.

Tomorrow is a huge day for Star Wars fans because it marks the global launch date for Respawn Entertainment's massively anticipated sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Arriving around a week before the annual Star Wars Day, this game picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and sees a more grizzled version of Cal Kestis attempting to find his place in the galaxy.

While we've already reviewed the game, we're also going to be getting a jump on its launch this afternoon, when I host and play the first hour of Survivor on today's GR Live. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, you can head to the GR Live homepage to catch all the action as it unfolds.

And until we do start, be sure to also catch our video review of the game below.

Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorScore

REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Respawn is back for the second chapter in Cal Kestis' story, but does it improve on the brilliant Fallen Order's formula?



