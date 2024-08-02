We're playing Star Wars: Bounty Hunter on today's GR Live

HQ

Aspyr is back at it again with another lovely remaster of an old classic, and this time we're taking a gander at Star Wars: Bounty Hunter. The short, sweet action game made its debut in 2002, but more than two decades later it's back.

We'll be taking our jetpacks and blasters to track down some top-tier bounties on today's GR Live, so if you're a fan of the original and just want to feel some more nostalgia, or if you have no idea what the game is about, feel free to join us on the GR Live Homepage, Twitch and YouTube channels.

We'll be starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST for an hour of old-school Star Wars action. Be sure to check it out!