We're playing Splitgate on today's GR Live

Just like Among Us and Valheim before it, Splitgate unexpectedly took the gaming world by storm following its open beta this summer. The free-to-play shooter appears to have struck a chord with a lot of gamers with its Halo meets Portal style of gameplay, as its servers were overwhelmed to the extent that the developers had to delay the game. Splitgate recently entered its Season 0, which helped further flesh out the game with the release of a Battle Pass, a competitive queue, and many other under the hood changes.

If you'd like to see what all the fuss is about then you can head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST/4pm CEST, where we will be playing through the first two hours. In the meantime, you can take a look at our very first impressions here.